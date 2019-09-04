Kramer was recalled by the Pirates on Wednesday.

Kramer has been called up by the Pirates twice this season, making a grand total of one plate appearance. The 24-year-old posted a mediocre .260/.335/.417 slash line for Triple-A Indianapolis this season after hitting .311/.365/.492 at the same level last season. He's played all over the infield as well as the outfield corners this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories