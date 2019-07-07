The Pirates recalled Kramer from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Kramer had a cup of coffee with the Pirates earlier in April but didn't see any action during his brief stint with the big club. Over 296 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season, Kramer has slashed .270/.348/.413 with five home runs and four steals while drawing starts at three infield positions (second base, shortstop and third base) and both corner-outfield spots.

