Kramer went 5-for-5 with a double and a stolen base for Triple-A Indianapolis in its 10-3 win over Gwinnett on Thursday.

It's the second career five-hit performance for Kramer, who pushed his season average up to .294 with the stellar day at the dish. The 2015 second-round pick was lauded mainly for his ability to spray the ball to all fields coming out of UCLA, but Kramer has tapped into more power than anticipated in his fourth season of pro ball. He has already tallied 11 home runs and 37 extra-base hits on the campaign, surpassing his totals in both categories from each of the past three years.