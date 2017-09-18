Kramer (hand) was activated from the 7-day disabled list and appeared in four games for Double-A Altoona during the Eastern League playoffs, going 1-for-13 in those contests.

Kramer had been sidelined for three months with a fractured right hand, which he suffered when he was struck by a pitch in a June 10 game. After Altoona clinched the league championship, Kramer reported to the Pirates' spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla., to get in further swings ahead of the Arizona Fall League, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports. While Kramer looked rusty for Altoona after the lengthy absence, he could elevate his stock in dynasty formats next spring with a strong showing in AFL play. The lefty-hitting Kramer has impressed the Pirates with his strong plate discipline since he was selected out of UCLA in the second round of the 2015 first-year player draft, though it's come with a paucity of power, as the second baseman has amassed only 10 home runs in 888 career minor-league at-bats.