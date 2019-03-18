Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Sent to Indianapolis
The Pirates optioned Kramer to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
He hit .207 with one homer and seven RBI this spring but had no true chance of making the Opening Day roster, barring injury. General manager Neal Huntington said that Kramer will move around the infield and possibly play in the outfield for Indianapolis. Kramer slashed .311/.365/.492 at Triple-A in 2018 but hit just .135 with 20 strikeouts in 37 at-bats for the Pirates in September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...