The Pirates optioned Kramer to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

He hit .207 with one homer and seven RBI this spring but had no true chance of making the Opening Day roster, barring injury. General manager Neal Huntington said that Kramer will move around the infield and possibly play in the outfield for Indianapolis. Kramer slashed .311/.365/.492 at Triple-A in 2018 but hit just .135 with 20 strikeouts in 37 at-bats for the Pirates in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...