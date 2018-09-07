Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Set to start Friday
Kramer will make his first major league start Friday against Miami.
The infielder popped out to shallow right field in his first career at-bat Wednesday. Kramer, who bats left-handed, will face righty Dan Straily, against whom lefties are hitting .262 with an .823 OPS. Kramer is likely Pittsburgh's most promising September recall from an offensive standpoint, especially with outfielder Austin Meadows traded away to Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Earns promotion to Pirates•
-
Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Records five hits•
-
Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Impresses during spring stint•
-
Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Recovered from broken hand•
-
Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Will not return this season•
-
Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Pitch broke hand in June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...