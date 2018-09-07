Kramer will make his first major league start Friday against Miami.

The infielder popped out to shallow right field in his first career at-bat Wednesday. Kramer, who bats left-handed, will face righty Dan Straily, against whom lefties are hitting .262 with an .823 OPS. Kramer is likely Pittsburgh's most promising September recall from an offensive standpoint, especially with outfielder Austin Meadows traded away to Tampa Bay.

