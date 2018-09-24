Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Struggling at plate
Kramer went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts against the Brewers on Sunday.
The rookie has three hits in 25 September at-bats, striking out 15 times. Kramer was thought to be a leading contender for a bench spot to open 2019, but he's looked overmatched. Fellow infielder, Pablo Reyes, may have moved ahead of him in the pecking order. With infielders Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison both likely to leave the team this winter, opportunity remains for Kramer, but he'll need to rediscover the stroke which helped him to slash .311/.365/.492 at Triple-A in 2018.
