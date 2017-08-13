Play

Kramer (broken hand) will not play again this season for Double-A Altoona, Cory Giger of the Altoona Mirror reports.

A pitch broke his hand in early June, putting an end to what had been a promising start to his 2017 season. Kramer hit .297/.380/.500 with six home runs and seven steals in 202 at-bats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast