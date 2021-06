Newman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Erik Gonzalez will fill in at shortstop for Newman, who takes a seat after starting in each of the Pirates' last seven games. After closing May as the Pirates' No. 2 hitter, Newman had slotted seventh or eighth in the order in each of his last four starts. The return of everyday first baseman Colin Moran (groin) from the injured list Sunday likely means Newman will continue to hit out of a bottom-third spot on a regular basis.