Pirates' Kevin Newman: Catches breather Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Newman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Newman tallied two hits in Monday's game, but he will take a seat Tuesday in favor of Rodolfo Castro, who homered twice and racked up five hits over his last three games.
