Newman went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored in Thursday's 17-4 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

He's 6-for-13 since coming off the IL. With Cole Tucker overmatched at the plate, it wouldn't be surprising to see Newman play more frequently ahead of Tucker at shortstop. Whether Newman can continue to hit at the major-league level remains to be seen, but he has posted a career slash line of .287/.343/.387 in parts of five minor-league campaigns.