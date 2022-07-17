Newman went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs and two RBI in an 8-3 win against the Rockies on Sunday.

Newman scored after reaching on an error in the first inning, singled in the second, doubled and scored in the sixth and brought home two runs with a single in the ninth. The three-hit performance is the middle infielder's second of the month as he's batting .300 through 40 July at-bats, though he has just one walk and three extra-base hits -- all of them doubles -- in 10 games.