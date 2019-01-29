Manager Clint Hurdle indicated Newman would compete with Erik Gonzalez for the Pirates' starting shortstop job during spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With Jordy Mercer now in Detroit and Josh Harrison still sitting on the open market, the Pirates have vacancies for both of their middle-infield spots. While Adam Frazier is seemingly in pole position for duties at the keystone, the battle between Newman and Gonzalez, an offseason pickup from the Indians, should prove to be the more competitive job battle. Heading into camp, Newman is probably behind Gonzalez in the pecking order after slashing just .209/.247/.231 in his first taste of the big leagues last season. Gonzalez, meanwhile, didn't receive many opportunities to play behind Francisco Lindor in Cleveland the past three seasons, but he's well regarded for his dynamic defense and owns a respectable .263 batting average at the MLB level.