Newman went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

He's batting a healthy .700 in 20 spring at-bats. Perhaps more importantly, he's running the bases well and playing solid defense, showing that he's healthy entering the season. Barring an injury during the final week of Grapefruit League, Newman is likely to begin 2021 as the team's starting shortstop, ahead of Erik Gonzalez and Cole Tucker. Fantasy owners might recall that the 27-year-old stole 16 bases in 2019 and could prove to be a sneaky source of steals in 2021.