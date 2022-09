Newman was removed from Wednesday's win over the Reds due to an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Newman went into the stands in an attempt to catch a foul ball in the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared to be shaken up afterward. He was immediately replaced defensively, although the nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The 29-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mets.