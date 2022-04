Newman (groin) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that the shortstop suffered a left groin strain in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee. The 28-year-old is expected to require a 3-to-5 week recovery timetable, so he'll be placed on the injured list. Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano should see more reps at shortstop while Newman is sidelined.