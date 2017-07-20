Pirates' Kevin Newman: Graduates to Triple-A
Newman was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
The first-round draft pick (2015) didn't overwhelm anyone with the bat at Double-A this season, as his slash line was just .259/.310/.359. Newman was heralded as a solid middle infield prospect after mashing at the lower levels of the minor leagues, but his prospect shine has faded a bit after showing little power and posting a rough batting average in a repeat of the Double-A level.
