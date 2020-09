Newman will start at second base and will bat seventh in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds.

After batting second in Sunday's 11-0 loss to the Royals, Newman will slide back down to a spot in the bottom third of the order. The low lineup placement may become the new normal for Newman, who has gone hitless in 14 at-bats over his last four starts to drop his season average to .222.