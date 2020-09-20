The Pirates placed Newman on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a contusion to the peroneal nerve of his left knee, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The injury isn't believed to be especially significant, but the timing of Newman's placement on the IL means his 2020 campaign is over. The 27-year-old took a big step back this season, with his OPS dropping 242 from his 2019 mark. Newman also failed to record a stolen base after going 16-for-24 on steal attempts last season. Adam Frazier and Erik Gonzalez will likely serve as Pittsburgh's everyday starters in the middle infield the rest of the way.