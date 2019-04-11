Pirates' Kevin Newman: Lands on injured list
Newman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a laceration on his right middle finger Thursday.
The move is retroactive to April 9, so Newman could be back in action as soon as April 19. Kevin Kramer was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take his place on the roster.
