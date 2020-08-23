Newman was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the top of the fourth inning with right lower abdominal muscle discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Newman and first baseman Colin Moran were both pulled in the first half of the contest, with the latter exiting early to be evaluated for a concussion. It's unclear when Newman may have picked up his injury, but he'll finish the day 0-for-2 with a strikeout. JT Riddle came off the bench to replace Newman, who should be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Pirates' upcoming two-game series with the White Sox that begins Tuesday.