Pirates' Kevin Newman: Loses out in shortstop competition
General manager Neal Huntington said Monday that Newman will open the season as a reserve middle infielder after Erik Gonzalez was named the team's starting shortstop, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, Huntington cited Gonzalez's superior defense as the main reason the 27-year-old won out over Newman in the job battle. It's also possible that Pittsburgh chooses Pablo Reyes as a super utility man, relegating Newman to Triple-A. A 2015 first-round pick, Newman reached the big leagues for the first time last season but failed to make much of an impact in 97 plate appearances, slashing a middling .209/.247/.231. Newman has shown the ability to hit for average and steal bases at a decent clip in the minors, but his dearth of power and a lack of high-end speed will make it a challenge for him to contribute meaningful counting-stats production if he eventually claims a full-time role with Pittsburgh.
