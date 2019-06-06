Newman will start at second base and bat leadoff Thursday against the Braves.

Newman has slotted in atop the lineup for eight of the Pirates' past nine games, unseating Adam Frazier as the team's table setter. The 25-year-old has only turned in a .256 on-base percentage during that span, however, so he may need to pick up the pace offensively to ensure he sticks in the leadoff role for the remainder of the season.