Newman (groin) is expected to begin a rehab assignment "in the coming days," Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Newman will test his injury by running the bases by the end of the week. Assuming that goes well, he'll begin what will likely be a relatively lengthy rehab assignment. Newman was expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks after landing on the injured list April 27, and he appears likely to return in the middle of that estimate.

