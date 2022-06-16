Newman (groin/hamstring) has progressed in his recovery and will be considered for a rehab assignment within the next five days, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old has been participating in all baseball activities without pain for at least a week, and he's now on the cusp of a minor-league rehab assignment. Newman was on the injured list for a month with the groin injury when he suffered a hamstring injury in late May, so he'll likely require at least a handful of games in the minors to get back up to speed.
