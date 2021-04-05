Newman is not starting Monday against the Reds.
Newman was named the team's primary shortstop following an excellent spring, but that doesn't mean he'll play every day. He'll get the day off after going 0-for-5 Sunday against the Cubs, with Erik Gonzalez starting in his absence.
