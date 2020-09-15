Newman is not starting Tuesday against the Reds.
Newman has started 36 of the Pirates' 47 games so far this season, though he hasn't exactly earned the playing time. He's hitting just .227/.276/.284, quite a disappointment after he hit .308/.353/.446 in 130 games last season. JT Riddle will be the second baseman in his absence.
