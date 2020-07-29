Newman is not starting Wednesday against the Brewers.
Newman sits for the second time in the season's first six games, meaning he seemingly has less than a true everyday role in Pittsburgh at the moment. He's done very little at the plate thus far this season, grabbing just a single hit in 16 at-bats. Erik Gonzalez will make his second start of the year as the shortstop in his absence.
