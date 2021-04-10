Newman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Newman was named the team's primary shortstop and has gone 5-for-27 with a double and one RBI in seven games to begin the year. However, Erik Gonzalez will take over at shortstop Saturday, batting fifth.
