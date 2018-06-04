Pirates' Kevin Newman: On short list for recall
Newman could be one of the first position players Pittsburgh recalls when it needs infield help, general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday.
Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said that Newman successfully handled a crash course at second base when it looked as though starter Josh Harrison might miss an extended period of time. Newman is slashing .313/.353/.391 with one homer and 13 stolen bases in 192 Triple-A at-bats. The 2015 first-round draft pick has the potential to help fantasy teams with his batting average, but holds just a career .725 OPS in four minor-league seasons.
