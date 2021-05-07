site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-kevin-newman-out-of-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Newman is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Newman started the past three games and will take a seat after going 2-for-11 with one walk and one strikeout. Erik Gonzalez will take over at shortstop while Todd Frazier starts at third base Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read