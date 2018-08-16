Pirates' Kevin Newman: Promoted to Pittsburgh
Newman was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Newman will get his first taste of the big leagues after spending the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level up to this point. Across 109 games with Indianapolis, he slashed .302/.350/.407 with four home runs, 35 RBI and 28 stolen bases. Newman isn't a power-hitter and his defense doesn't provide much additional value, but he's improved his gap power at the plate with 30 doubles and a pair of triples this season. With Jordy Mercer (calf) placed on the DL in a corresponding move, Newman should serve as Adeiny Hechavarria's backup at shortstop.
More News
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Records cycle in five-hit effort•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Strong season continues•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: On short list for recall•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Reassigned to minors•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Increasing positional versatility•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Earns spring invite•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...