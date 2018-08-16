Newman was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Newman will get his first taste of the big leagues after spending the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level up to this point. Across 109 games with Indianapolis, he slashed .302/.350/.407 with four home runs, 35 RBI and 28 stolen bases. Newman isn't a power-hitter and his defense doesn't provide much additional value, but he's improved his gap power at the plate with 30 doubles and a pair of triples this season. With Jordy Mercer (calf) placed on the DL in a corresponding move, Newman should serve as Adeiny Hechavarria's backup at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories