Pirates' Kevin Newman: Reassigned to minors
Newman was sent down to minor-league camp Thursday, David Adler of MLB.com reports.
Newman went 5-for-19 with two RBI and three stolen bases in 12 spring training games. He's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis.
