Pirates' Kevin Newman: Retreats to bench
Newman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
With the exception of Josh Bell, the Pirates have gotten little production of late from their starting infield. The ongoing offensive struggles of third baseman Colin Moran and shortstop Cole Tucker in particular have opened up more work for Newman, who had started in six of the Pirates' past eight games. Though Newman is back on the bench Sunday, his 13-for-36 (.361 average) showing at the plate since returning from the injured list earlier this month should continue to earn him at least semi-regular starts.
