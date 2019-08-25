Newman went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and three runs Saturday in the Pirates' 14-0 win over the Reds.

Batting out of the leadoff spot for the third time in four games, Newman helped spark a struggling Pirates offense that exploded for its most runs since July 1. Newman seems to have unseated Adam Frazier for the table-setting role, as he'll start at shortstop and lead off again Sunday in the series finale.