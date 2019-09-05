Pirates' Kevin Newman: Sees eight-game hitting streak end
Newman (hip) pinch-hit against the Marlins on Wednesday and lined out to center field.
Wednesday's appearance was a good sign for the rookie, who hasn't started since Saturday. Barring a pre-game setback, it wouldn't be surprising to see Newman re-enter the starting lineup Thursday. He's been on a tear lately, collecting 18 hits in his last 36 at-bats.
