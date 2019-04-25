Pirates' Kevin Newman: Sees time in outfield during rehab
Newman (finger) drew starts in center field and left field during rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday at Triple-A Indianapolis. He went a collective 3-for-7 at the plate between the two games.
Prior to kicking off the rehab assignment, Newman hadn't seen any action in the outfield during his professional career. According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, Newman is scheduled to play his natural position (shortstop) in rehab games Friday and Saturday, so his usage in the outfield may have just been an experiment to gauge his viability as a super-utility player. With four outfielders (Corey Dickerson, Lonnie Chisenhall, Starling Marte and Jose Osuna) already on the 10-day injured list and another banged up (Bryan Reynolds), the Pirates could certainly benefit from adding more depth to that group.
