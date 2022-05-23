Newman (groin/hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Newman has been sidelined since late April due to a groin injury, and he recently suffered a hamstring-related setback during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis. The 28-year-old's setback is apparently relatively significant, as he'll now be unavailable until at least late June. A better idea of his return timetable should come into focus once he resumes a rehab assignment at some point. Rodolfo Castro has been serving as the Pirates' primary shortstop in Newman's absence.

More News