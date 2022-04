Newman (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Newman will miss his third game in a row on account of the groin issue. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop in place of Newman, who is being viewed as day-to-day. In the event Newman's groin forces him to the injured list, the Pirates could bring up top prospect Oneil Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis to step in as the team's everyday shortstop.