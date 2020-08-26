Newman (abdominal) will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Though Pirates skipper Derek Shelton said that both Newman and Colin Moran (concussion) would be available off the bench for Tuesday's series opener after the two exited Sunday's game against Milwaukee with injuries, neither entered the contest. Both players are still absent from the lineup a day later, but the Pirates' reluctance to put Newman and Moran on the injured list suggests both should continue to be viewed as day-to-day. Erik Gonzalez will fill in for Newman at shortstop Wednesday.