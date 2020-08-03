Newman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Cubs.
Newman took Jon Lester deep in the first inning for his first home run of the season. While he's still hitting just .179 through 31 plate appearances, Newman now has back-to-back mulit-hit games. He'll look to maintain his improved results as the Pirates travel to Minnesota to take on the Twins.
