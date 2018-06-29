Pirates' Kevin Newman: Strong season continues
Newman is batting .304/.352/.384 with 19 stolen bases in 276 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis.
He's hit over the .300 mark in two of his last three seasons, although an OPS of .736 OPS is actually 13 points better than his career mark (.723). Prior to 2018, he never stole more than 13 bases but he's swiped five bags in his last seven games. He also leads the International League with 46 runs scored. Newman might not put up huge numbers when he hits the big leagues, but he'll likely get an opportunity to play if and when the team trades pending free-agent shortstop, Jordy Mercer.
