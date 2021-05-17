Newman went 0-for-3 with a walk and his first stolen base of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to San Francisco.

His overall numbers (.204/.236/.255) remain abysmal, but he has shown glimmers of hope with a .236 batting average in 72 at-bats since April 24. Primarily due to injuries of his teammates, Newman has batted second in the lineup over the last five games. He ranks second among all shortstops with a 3.5 WAR on defense and his competition for playing time, Erik Gonzalez, is batting just .149 since April 25.