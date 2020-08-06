Newman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Newman will take a seat for the second time in three days, opening up a spot at shortstop for JT Riddle. The 27-year-old went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss, spelling an end to a three-game hitting streak.
More News
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Starting to heat up•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Likely to bat in top half of order•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Enters second season as starter•