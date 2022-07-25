site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Newman isn't starting Monday against the Cubs.
Newman started the last three games and went 1-for-11 with a double, a run, two walks and three strikeouts. Josh VanMeter is shifting to the keystone while Michael Chavis starts at first base.
