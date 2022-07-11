Newman went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Sunday against the Brewers.
Newman was activated from the injured list Friday and has started all three games since at second base. He has gone 4-for-13 in that span, scoring a run and tallying an RBI. Newman's return will have the potential to squeeze both Michael Chavis and Josh VanMeter from a regular spot in Pittsburgh's lineup.
