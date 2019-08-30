Newman went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, and four RBI to help the Pirates to an 11-8 victory over the Rockies on Thursday.

Newman only had seven long balls for the season coming into the game, but he clubbed two in this contest, first touching up Chi Chi Gonzalez with a first-inning solo shot before adding another solo blast off Jesus Tinoco in the fifth. This type of power shouldn't be expected regularly from Newman, but he's providing solid across-the-board production for the Pirates this season, as he's slashing .309/.354/.439 across 392 at-bats and has also driven in 50 runs and swiped 13 bases in 20 attempts.