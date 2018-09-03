Newman, who went 0-for-3 against Atlanta on Sunday, is expected to see ample playing opportunities in September.

General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Newman will get "a large chunk of the time at shortstop," especially with the trading of Adeiny Hechavarria and impending free agency of Jordy Mercer. Newman made a costly error at second base Sunday and has just three hits in his first 30 at-bats, but he's the frontrunner for the starter's job in 2019. The infielder slashed .302/.350/.407 with four homers and 28 stolen bases for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.