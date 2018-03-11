Pirates' Kevin Siegrist: Impresses against Atlanta on Saturday
Siegrist made his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, striking out the side after allowing a leadoff double to Ronald Acuna.
If the veteran southpaw can stay healthy and continue pitching well in March, then he's got a great shot of serving as a late-inning man ahead of righty George Kontos and closer Felipe Rivero. Siegrist spent 2017 with both the Cardinals and Phillies, compiling a 4.81 ERA while walking 22 batters in just 39.1 innings. He picked up double-digit holds in four straight years prior to 2017 and could do the same for Pittsburgh.
