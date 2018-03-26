The Pirates reassigned Siegrist to their minor-league camp Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates were well stocked in left-handed relief options with closer Felipe Rivero and long man Steven Brault locks to make the Opening Day roster and Josh Smoker making a compelling case for a spot as well, so it appears Siegrist was simply caught up in a numbers game. Though his performance took a step back last season while he splitting time with the Cardinals and Phillies, Siegrist compiled a 2.44 ERA and 10.3 K/9 over 136.1 innings between 2015 and 2016. Given that solid track record, it wouldn't be surprising if the PIrates eventually released Siegrist from his minor-league pact in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere.